By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 20: Aparajita beat Rangkynsai by 10 runs in the first match of the 8th Ardhendu Chaudhuri Memorial Invitational Tennis ball cricket tournament on Saturday. Rangkynsai won the toss and elected to field first. Aparajita scored 43 runs in 6 overs. In reply, Rangkynsai scored 33 runs in 6 overs. In the second match, NWCC won against The XI by 6 runs. NWCC won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 39 runs in 5.4 overs. In response, The XI scored 33 runs in their alloted 6 overs.