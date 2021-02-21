Career Options in Beauty Industry

Ranjan K Baruah

Many of us may wonder how beauty can be an industry.

We might think it can be an industry. If it is an industry then what is involved in it or who is associated with it, these kinds of thoughts would definitely come to our mind. If we try to make some assessment, it is not very difficult to understand how important the beauty industry in India is. Beauty Industry in India is worth billions now and it is one of the fastest growing industries in India. Such a high growth rate means plenty of job opportunities. The use of cosmetics has been a practice for thousands of years. In Ancient Romans applied oil-based perfumes in baths and fountains, in Egypt aristocrats used minerals in their faces to provide color and definition of features.

This industry attracts many people because it is high paying, there is huge demand, comfortable job timing and most important is one can start her or his own business or enterprise. Cosmetology is the study and application of beauty handling. Although tastes and trends in beauty keep on changing, the basic job of a beautician/ beauty care professionals remains the same. Cosmetologists take care of our beauty professionally. They may be Medical professionals and Non-medical cosmetologists.

As it is directly related to the health and wellness industry, there are different avenues where trained and experienced people get their chances. Cosmetologists can get jobs in cosmetic companies, Cosmetic firms as a salesperson, etc. Beauticians may get engaged in beauty salons, spas, resorts and star hotels as Beauty Salon-Manager / Assistant Manager Beauty Salon-Director, Beauty Therapist, Beauticians, Beauty Counsellor, Beauty Salon Receptionist, Fitness Instructor, Fitness Director, Massage Therapist, Hair Stylists, Creative Director, Nail Technician, Spa Director, Spa-Manager/Assistant Manager, Spa Trainers, Spa Therapist, Cosmetic Sales-Manager, Cosmetic Sales Director and many more. Makeup artists & hair stylists are in great demand in the fashion, advertising, film, television and theatre industry. Some can join media houses as beauty experts for newspapers, magazines or televisions channels or some web portals.

Medical professionals can be in this after they complete their MBBS or BDS, etc. They can be experts with their experiences and either start their own enterprise or join other beauty clinics, etc. All those who are from non medical professionals have more opportunity in this industry. One can take up certificate or diploma courses after passing out Class X exam but it is always good to have more qualifications like 10+2 or beyond to become successful in this field. There are Certificate Course in Beauty Therapy or Hair Dressing, Diploma in Beauty Therapy or Hair Dressing, course in Beauty Management, Beauty Technology and Cosmetology, etc.

Now, it’s a global multi-billion dollar industry where millions of people are working. Today the Indian cosmetics and beauty industry has been in rise. We should not forget that although modern make-up has been traditionally used mainly by women, an increasing number of males are gradually using cosmetics usually associated with women to enhance or cover their own facial features. This shows the demand and growth of this industry. There are demands for trained young people. It is important to know more languages and have a good communication skill if we want to work in this industry and progress in future.

