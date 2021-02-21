‘Toolkit’ case: Disha deleted evidence, shows guilty mind: Police

New Delhi, Feb 20 : The Delhi Police told a city court on Saturday that climate activist Disha Ravi covered her track and deleted evidence, which, as per the prosecutor, shows her “guilty mind”.

Ravi, who faces charges of conspiracy and sedition in the ‘Toolkit’ conspiracy case related to the farmers’ agitation, was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13.

The contentions were made during the three-hour long hearing on the bail petition moved by Ravi. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana has reserved the order for February 23.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju told the court that Ravi deleted the contents of the Toolkit and a WhatsApp group. “She panicked as it was used clandestinely to cause violence on January 26, Raju said.

“Why did Disha Ravi cover her track and delete evidence? Why was she worried if she did not commit any wrong? This shows her guilty mind and a sinister design,” he added.

The Additional Solicitor General used the argument to ask the court to not grant her bail in the case. “She is not cooperating in the investigation. This is just the preliminary investigation of phone and laptop. The FSL will recover what has been deleted,” Raju said.

The Delhi Police have contended that the Google document tweeted and later deleted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg to back the farmers’ protest was created by Ravi and two other activists — Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk.

A ‘toolkit’ is a series of guidelines suggesting how a particular aim can be achieved. Toolkits chart out plans of action explaining topics at hand and offers suggestions that could be followed to achieve particular goals.

On February 14, the Delhi Police took to Twitter to elaborate on the case. It wrote, “Disha Ravi, arrested by Delhi Police, is an Editor of the Toolkit Google Doc and key conspirator in document’s formulation and dissemination.”

She started the WhatsApp group and collaborated to make the Toolkit document, the police said.

“In this process, they all collaborated with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) to spread disaffection against the Indian state. She was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Greta Thunberg,” the police wrote on Twitter.

Later, she asked Thunberg to remove the main document after its incriminating details accidentally got into public domain, the police added.(IANS)