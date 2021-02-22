Kate Moss didn’t have a plan for career initially

Supermodel Kate Moss, who was discovered at 14, recalls saying yes to all the work coming her way initially. However, she soon realised she needed to be choosy because she just couldnt juggle her erratic schedule.

‘I didn’t have a plan. I was always one of those young people who was just happy to be exposed to new things and experiences — there wasn’t a plan or a route that I wanted to go down. But it soon got to the point where I just couldn’t fit all my engagements into the week,’ Moss told Reader’s Digest, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

‘At that point I knew I had to get serious and be a bit fussier, but until then it was really just a case of taking the offers and seeing where they went,‘ she added.

Moss wanted to travel the globe but never imagined landing in a career that would let her do so. (IANS)