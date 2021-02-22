Guillermo del Toro praises The White Tiger

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has thanked Guillermo del Toro after the Oscar-winning filmmaker called her latest Netflix film, The White Tiger a ‘profound’ cinematic piece.

Based on author Aravind Adiga’s 2008 novel of the same name, the movie, also featuring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav, released on the streamer in January.

The English-language drama is directed by Ramin Bahrani of Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes fame.

Del Toro, known for acclaimed titles like the 2017 romantic-fantasy-drama The Shape of Water and 2004’s Hellboy, said The White Tiger was in the vein of the sharp fables by iconic author Charles Dickens unfolding like gangster epics, such as 1939 crime thriller The Roaring Twenties or 1931’s The Public Enemy.

