No bypoll worries for NPP

SHILLONG, Feb 21: The outcome of the Selsella bypoll has given the National People’s Party (NPP) the confidence of overcoming challenges from the Congress in Mawryngkneng Assembly constituency, state party president WR Kharlukhi said.

“Selsella was a Congress stronghold and emotions had run high but we took the seat,” Kharlukhi, also the Rajya Sabha member, said.

The NPP state president and strategist said there have been many instances where strongholds of one party fell to candidates of other parties and this can happen in Mawryngkneng too.

“We are gearing up for the by-election and have almost decided the candidate, whose name will be announced soon,” he said.

Reacting to a statement of the Congress that the “cash play” will be their biggest enemy in the by-election, Kharlukhi said it was not unusual for the Opposition to accuse the ruling party or coalition of luring voters with money.

“If they are saying so, it means they have more or less accepted defeat,” he said.

Asserting that the NPP was serious about the bypoll, Kharlukhi said, “Money power or no money power, we are fighting to win. For us, every seat is important and we will go all out to win it.” Member of District Council from Sohryngkham and Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council Chairman, Pyniaid Sing Syiem is likely to be the NPP candidate for the Mawryngkneng seat but the party is yet to take the final decision.