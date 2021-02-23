BJP youth wing threatens stir over infighting

SHILLONG, Feb 22: Two days after BJP MLA, Sanbor Shullai slammed the party’s state unit chief, Ernest Mawrie saying that he was selected through manipulation, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has threatened to launch a statewide party karyakartas’ protest demanding the change of leadership if the various matters are not resolved early.

BJYM state vice-president Wallambok Khongwir alleged the party’s state vice-president Dipayan Chakraborty had divided the party and violated its constitution through his statement that the party will decide who all will figure in the delegation that will hold dialogues with the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance to iron out differences.

According to him, the duty of the party president and other office bearers is to look into the welfare and growth of the party while the duty of the elected representatives is to look into the state’s welfare concerning government affairs.

“When we are a part of the government, the issuance of such statements and that too frequently is only tarnishing the party’s image. Some in the party with vested interests are helping the Congress to return to power in 2023,” Khongwir said.

He accused some party office bearers of insulting the party’s state in-charge Chuba M Ao who had requested them to refrain from giving statements to the media against the government.

He insisted that efforts should be made by the BJP to bring back all those disgruntled leaders who left the party.

Don’t fool voters: Tynsong jibe at BJP

Accusing the State BJP of taking the voters for a ride, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong on Monday asked the saffron party to exit the MDA coalition.

“If they (BJP) think that the MDA government is corrupt, they should withdraw from the government,” a visibly upset Tynsong said.

Asking the State BJP not to fool the voters, he said, “On one hand they are alleging corruption while on the other hand they continue to be part of the government. One of their MLAs even holds a Cabinet portfolio.”

Taking a potshot at the saffron party, Tynsong said, “If the BJP quits the government, they might get support of more voters and even secure a majority in the GHADC polls.”