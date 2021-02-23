Bypoll: MDA not to field a common candidate

SHILLONG, Feb 22: The ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) on Monday said it will not field a common candidate in the by-election to Mawryngkneng seat.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong told reporters that there is no question of fielding a common candidate by the MDA.

“There is no agreement among the MDA partners on fielding a common candidate. Any constituent is free to contest the by-election,” Tynsong, who is also the national vice-president of NPP, said. The statement came soon after the People’s Democratic Front (PDF), an MDA constituent, made it clear it does not favour fielding a consensus candidate by the ruling dispensation.

Tynsong disclosed that the NPP has more or less decided to field MDC from Sohryngkham, Pyniaid Sing Syiem although the party’s election committee has to approve his name for formality.

The by-election has been necessitated by the demise of sitting MLA, David Nongrum who was from the Congress. The grand old party has started its preparations after the family of the late legislator took a decision against contesting the bypoll.

Both Congress and PDF want Highlander Kharmalki as their candidate. In the 2018 Assembly polls, he was second after Nongrum.