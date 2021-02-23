WGH Police rescue abducted person, arrest one abductor

TURA: West Garo Hills (WGH) Police rescued an abducted man and arrested a kidnapper early Tuesday morning while the stolen vehicle was recovered in Ri Bhoi district on a tip-off provided by Garo Hills police.

According to West Garo Hills police chief MGR Kumar, ” We received information from wife of Pawan Ray that on 22.2.2021 evening, Pawan Ray had proceeded to Bongaigaon along with driver in a Kia Saltos vehicle,

On 23.2.21 @2:39 AM, she received info from the driver that her husband had been abducted by some unknown armed miscreants, near Goalpara at an unknown destination along with the vehicle leaving the driver. Early Tuesday morning she received a call from her husband phone, demanding ransom money for his release.

Upon receipt of credible inputs that the vehicle was seen near Shillong Bypass, and the abducted victim spotted near Bamondonga Paham, under Bogularbita OP,

We immediately formed a Special Operation team headed SDPO Dadenggre comprising personnel from Phulbari and Tikrikilla Police Stations, who conducted search and rescue operation near Gaptuli Reserve Forest area, Bamondonga areas,

The abducted person was rescued duringthe search operation and one of the member of the kidnappers gang , Md Raju Ali of Nalbari district of Assam has been arrested. Rest of the abductors fled the crime scene after seeing the approaching Police team, said SP Kumar.

Further the vehicle taken away during abduction recovered by Ri-Bhoi Police along with one of the gang members while two more gang members along with a Mahindra pick-up van involved in abduction were arrested by Jowai Police, based on inputs by West Garo Hills Police.

A case was registered in Tikrikilla Police Station on receipt of an FIR submitted by SDPO Dadenggre. Further investigation and the operation continued to nab the remaining gang members.

All gang members are from Assam, had planned to keep the victim in Gaptuli Reserve Forest area with the help of a local harbourer who is known to them.