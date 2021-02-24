End toll plaza harassment, NHAI told

SHILLONG, Feb 23: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday said that the state government has instructed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project director to ensure that nobody is harassed at the toll gates they have in Meghalaya.

“FASTag has just started. They may have some electronic problems initially, but we have instructed the NHAI project director they must rectify and ensure that they don’t harass people at a toll gate,” he said while reacting to reports of harassment of commuters at Umling in Ri Bhoi district.

Making it clear that the state government has nothing to do with the toll gate, Tynsong said: “They (NHAI) leased out the toll gate, not the state government. You must charge according to the prescribed rates and it is not good to confront people who pay.”

The road has been taken over by the NHAI and managing the toll gate or construction work is their responsibility, he added.

Tynsong said the current chaos at the toll gate could be due to faulty equipment.

“It seems they have some problem with the installed machinery. Also, many vehicles have not registered for FASTag,” he said.

The guideline, he said, is very clear: No one will be allowed to pass through the toll gate without FASTag.

Tynsong asked the commuters not to complain too much. “Do you know the construction of a road costs Rs. 600-700-crore? The rate is fixed nationally and because of the toll, we are able to get a good road. People must understand this,” he said.

The NHAI had on Monday withdrawn its employees from the VIP lane of the Pahammawlein toll plaza after the reports of alleged illegalities.