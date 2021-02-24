Panel to meet soon to decide on MSCW appointments

SHILLONG, Feb 23: Social Welfare Minister, Kyrmen Shylla on Tuesday informed that the government appointed selection committee would meet soon to finalise the names of the new chairperson and members of the Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW).

Informing that the meeting would be convened as soon as Chief Minister Conrad Sangma makes himself available, Shylla said the committee will examine the list of candidates proposed by various districts.

The minister also informed that once the names are finalised it will be tabled before the Cabinet for approval.

Shylla said there was a delay in selection of the chairperson and members of MSCW as some districts had not submitted their list on time.

The tenure of the previous MSCW chairperson, Theilin Phanbuh, ended in October last year.

It may be recalled that Thma U Rangli-Juki (TUR) had recently urged the chief minister to prioritise establishment of a search and selection committee to facilitate formation of the new commission which has been dysfunctional since October 2020.

TUR had pointed out that the delay has greatly affected women who have been seeking redressal on issues of violence, abandonment, maintenance, etc., and denial of constitutional rights and for whom the commission should have been readily accessible.