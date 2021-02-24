HSPDP pushes for ILP implementation

SHILLONG, Feb 23: The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) has asserted that Inner Line Permit is the best mechanism to check influx in the state.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, HSPDP President, KP Pangniang said that the party is averse to the idea that the state should either be under the ambit of the Sixth Schedule or the ILP.

Pointing out that the implementation of ILP is the voice of the people, he added that both Sixth Schedule and ILP are needed in Meghalaya.

He added that the state should remain under the Sixth Schedule cover for the betterment of the tribals in the wake of a decrease in the population of tribals in the state.

Pangniang was, however, unable to substantiate this claim.

“We need ILP as it is the need of the hour to protect the indigenous communities of the state,” he added.

On the other hand, CoMSO chairman, Robertjune Kharjahrin said that the Sixth Schedule and the ILP are two different subjects.

He said that the Sixth Schedule deals with the land and culture while ILP will ensure that the demography of the state is kept in balance.

He also said that other states of the region continue to be under the ambit of the Sixth Schedule even after the implementation of ILP and hence Meghalaya needs ILP at the earliest.