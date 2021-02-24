UDP yet to take call on Mawryngkneng bypoll

SHILLONG, Feb 23: The United Democratic Party (UDP), an ally of the ruling MDA coalition, is yet to take a decision on putting up a candidate for the forthcoming bypoll to the vacant Mawryngkneng seat.

The NPP, PDF and the Opposition Congress have already announced their intention to contest the bypoll.

UDP general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh on Tuesday said the party has not taken any decision as yet.

“We have not even met to discuss the matter but I can tell you that we are already at work in the constituency,” the UDP leader said.

Mawthoh added that selecting the right candidate would not be an issue since the UDP has many able leaders in the constituency.

While the NPP is set to field sitting KHADC MDC, Pyniaid Sing Syiem for the bypoll there seems to be a tussle between the PDF and the Congress over Highlander Kharmalki.

It remains to be seen whether Kharmalki decides to contest the by-election from the Congress or PDF, a party which he represented in the last 2018 Assembly polls.