Don’t let COVID guard down: Hek

SHILLONG, Feb 24: With coronavirus scare starting to crop up anew in many parts of the country, Health Minister AL Hek on Wednesday appealed to the citizens to not be complacent, even though the active cases has seen a downward trend in Meghalaya.

Reacting to the reports of unlooked-for upsurge in COVID cases in some parts of the country, Hek said, “Second wave can hit anytime and hence, all need to follow the COVID-19 protocols”.

Allaying apprehensions, the health minister also said that there is no dearth of beds at government-owned corona care centres. He added that as many as 1,116 beds are available for treatment of COVID patients of which only 26 beds are occupied at the corona care centres across the state.