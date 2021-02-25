Dhaka for more border haats, land custom stations

SHILLONG, Feb 24: Bangladesh is keen on opening more land custom stations and border haats along the international border with India.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Muhammad Imran is in Meghalaya for site visits in this regard. He met Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday.

Tynsong told reporters that they discussed the issues of creation of more land custom stations and border haats among others. He said the Bangladeshi envoy had expressed keen interest in both subjects.

“Tomorrow (Thursday), he will go to Dawki and also visit a few other places as proposed. The Bangladesh government is serious about creating an additional land custom station in East Khasi Hills,” the Deputy CM said.

He added: “You know well that the Dawki export point is very congested due to increase in export activities. There is nothing like having additional points.”

Tynsong was confident that the creation of more land custom stations will increase the volume of export to Bangladesh.

The Bangladeshi envoy said they stressed on cooperation between the two countries, especially between Bangladesh and Meghalaya.

“We hope that there will be more interactions between the two countries. Bangladesh has developed a lot and we can share our experiences and learn from each other,” he added.