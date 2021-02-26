Boder Haat licence validity extended in view of lockdown

TURA, Feb 26: South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ch. Ramakrishna, has issued a notification extending the validity period of existing license holders of Kalaichar Border Haat for a period of one year with effect from March 7, 2021 to March 7, 2022.

The notification to this effect was issued considering the significant loss of time and money incurred by the license holders due to suspension of activities at Kalaichar Border Haat on account of the national lockdown imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

