National Science Day observed in two GH districts

TURA, Feb 26: The District Level National Science Day was celebrated on Friday, two days ahead in two districts of Garo Hills in view of the date for the occasion falling on a Sunday this year.

In Tura, the occasion was celebrated under the theme ‘Future of STI-Impact on Education, Skills and Work’ at Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School in a programme organized by the District Planning Office.

It may be mentioned that the National Science Day is celebrated every year on February 28 to mark the discovery of the Raman Effect by Indian Physicist C V Raman.

Speaking on the occasion as Chief Guest, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh highlighted the importance of Science and its contribution in our everyday lives as well as the contribution of science, scientific progressions for human welfare and sustainable development. Addressing the students, he said that science subject always has the advantage and they should try to take it up since there are better career opportunities available for science students. Stating that about 72 per cent of the students of North East region take up Arts stream, the reason for which is lack of science curriculum in the region especially in villages, he urged the educational institutions to open more science streams so that science students increases in the region.

Assistant Teacher, Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Tura Sharon A Sangma explained in brief the theme of National Science Day 2021 and informed the gathering that the Government of India has released the draft of the Fifth National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy for public consultation which was initiated in mid 2020s during covid-19 pandemic. She also informed that the objective of the policy is to bring about profound changes by making India self reliant technologically.

As part of the programme, Quiz and Debate competitions were also held for the students during the day long programme.

The occasion was also observed at Ampati in south West Garo Hills by the Office of the District Planning Officer in collaboration with the State Council of Science, Technology and Environment at the town’s Multi Facility Centre (MFC).

Addressing the groups of school students and teachers participating at the event as Chief Guest, Deputy Commissioner, Ramakrishna Chitturi encouraged the students to inculcate the spirit of enquiry, find out the cause and come up with scientific solutions to make daily life easier for people.

Speaking on the occasion as Resource Person, Sourav Roy Gupta, Mathematics teacher of Government Higher Secondary School, Ampati, explained the importance of celebrating National Science Day every year.

As a part of celebration, Essay Competition based on the topic ‘problems and opportunities in your studies during Covid-19 pandemic’ was organized for participating school students from across the district where first prize was awarded to Atchisa Deora M. Sangma and second prize to Dipshika Hajong, bothstudents of St. Claret Sec School, Ampati while the third prize was bagged by Upendra Koch of Sulguri Deficit Sec School, Ampati. The first and second prize winners will now be competing at the State level Essay Competition in Shillong.