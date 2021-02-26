CM condemns attack, promises action

SHILLONG, Feb 25: Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has vowed action against the assailants.

“These incidents are perpetrated by individuals who are termed as criminals and if there is a death they are murderers,” he said.

“We will ensure the miscreants involved are not allowed to go free and such incidents do not happen in the future,” Sangma said.

Opposition Congress legislator, Ampareen Lyngdoh demanded strict action against the miscreants. “The police should nab the culprits although nobody was able to identify them as they were wearing masks,” she said after visiting the Civil Hospital where the body of the slain labourer was handed over to the injured workers.

The seven injured labourers were sent back to Assam after necessary medical attention.

Terming the incident as unfortunate, Lyngdoh said the labourers had permission and possessed relevant documents to work. She also said the locals were helping the college authorities in catching the miscreants involved.