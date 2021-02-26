CoMSO submits memo on ILP

SHILLONG, Feb 25: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (COMSO), which is spearheading a campaign for implementation of ILP in the state, submitted a memorandum to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday seeking implementation of the

Inner Line Permit (ILP) for the all-round protection and promotion of the rights and interests of the indigenous people of the state.

CoMSO also urged Birla to prevail upon the Union Home Ministry and the Government of India to accord approval for implementation of ILP in Meghalaya.

The COMSO also urged Birla to urge the Governor of Meghalaya to give his assent to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

In addition, COMSO also requested Birla to take steps for inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Requesting Birla to take necessary steps for settlement of the interstate boundary dispute with Assam at the earliest, the conglomeration sought for necessary amendments to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution so as to declare Meghalaya as a tribal area under the Sixth Schedule.