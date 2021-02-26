LS Speaker assures Parl support for Assembly building construction

SHILLONG, Feb 25: Visiting Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, has assured all support to the Meghalaya government by Parliament after touring the construction site of the new building of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly here on Thursday.

Lauding Meghalaya for its thriving cultural and traditional values, Birla said, “Meghalaya is pacing towards development with its culture intact. I can certainly say that in the days ahead, this state will emerge as an important hub not only in the region but the entire country”.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also said that efforts will be made to set up a Tourism Development Hub in Meghalaya. He also hinted at a discussion in the future regarding the progress of the state in the past 50 years with the representatives.

Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma besides other Cabinet ministers accompanied the Lok Sabha speaker in his visit to the new assembly construction site.

Earlier, the chief minister said that with the support of Birla, the new building construction will be completed by next year.

The tender value of the project is Rs 127 crore, which is being implemented by Uttar Pradesh-based firm, Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Limited.