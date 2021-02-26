Missing AMU student remains untraceable

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) : A student of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), who has been missing since the past three days, remains untraceable.

The 26-year-old BA (Hons) final year student, Mohd Ashraf Ali, went missing on Tuesday and AMU authorities lodged a police complaint on Wednesday.

According to the police, Ashraf Ali, who is pursuing BA (Hons) in Spanish and is a resident of Bihar’s Araria district, was last spotted by some university students at the Shamshad market on Tuesday.

Ashraf’s roommate in S.S. South hostel of the university, Amjad Ali, said that he last spoke to Ashraf around 1 p.m. in the hostel room on Tuesday. He added that he does not know about Ashraf’s whereabouts and the latter’s mobile phone has also been switched off.

Ashraf’s cell phone was switched on for a few seconds around 3 a.m. on Wednesday but was again turned off.

The CCTV footage of the main gate of Aftab Hall of the university shows Ashraf walking out around 3.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Ashraf had to go to Bihar on February 26 by train as some government exam for a translator’s job was scheduled on Feb 28,” said Amjad. He further added that many students tweeted about him on Twitter but no information about him has been received.

AMU Proctor Waseem Ali told reporters that they have tried to locate him at all possible locations and contacted his family and relatives too, but no one is aware about his whereabouts.

Superintendent of Police (crime) Arvind Kumar said that a team has been formed to probe the matter. He said his last mobile location was traced in Delhi’s Anand Vihar. “We are working on all angles,” he added. (IANS)