Woman nabbed with 117 gelatine sticks, 350 detonators

Thiruvananthapuram: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) team early Friday took into custody a woman from the Mangaluru-bound Chennai Express, after a bag containing 117 gelatine sticks and 350 detonators were found under her seat.

The RPF attached to the Palakkad division made the seizure just before the train reached Kozhikode railway station. According to the police, the Chennai woman after initially denying knowledge about the bag, later admitted she was going to Thalassery and was carrying the explosives to be used during digging of wells.

The woman was travelling in the D1 compartment. Generally these explosive materials at times are used to blast rocks at the time of digging of wells.

The police and the RPF, however, have decided to question and probe the case in detail. The intelligence wing of the Kerala Police has also joined the probe.

The woman is likely to be taken to Shornur for further investigation and questioning. (IANS)