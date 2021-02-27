Anti-defection law in ADCs on Parl’s plan

SHILLONG, Feb 26: The Lok Sabha Speaker assured that the Parliament would hold discussions with local institutions and respective state governments on the idea of introducing anti-defection law in the ADCs.

The demand for it is long-standing as the members of the District Councils (MDCs) keep shifting their allegiance to different political parties, resulting in frequent political instability in the ADCs.

“We’ve formed a committee and we will hold discussions with elected institutions and state governments on this. The recommendations of the Committee of officers will be later sent to the state and Central governments,” the Lok Sabha Speaker said, adding, “We want to bring political stability everywhere and we will do whatever it takes.”

Speaking on the aspect of giving more financial assistance to the ADCs, he said there are provisions for revenue model and development model of ADCs under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

He said the government would like to strengthen the ADCs.

He, however, said a system should be evolved in the ADCs to enable their members take up the issues and aspirations of people.

Earlier, he asked all democratic institutions in the country to work together keeping in mind their cultures and traditions. He asked them to be more responsible towards people.

“We are trying to develop a better system of working and functioning so it can bring better results for the people,” he added.

Earlier, the chief minister had also asked Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, to consider the introduction of anti-defection law in the ADCs as political instability in them is very frequent. This could enable the institution to concentrate on its work, he opined.