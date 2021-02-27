District councils need Panchayati Raj-like funding: Conrad

SHILLONG, Feb 26: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has proposed the financial inclusion and empowerment of Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) as done under Panchayati Raj and other grassroots institutions in the country, which, according to him, will strengthen their role in the Sixth Schedule areas.

Speaking at the outreach and familiarisation programme, the chief minister pointed out that the biggest problem with ADCs is that they have fund issues, while adding that panchayats have arrangements of funds under Article 280 of Finance Commissioners, whereas ADCs have no such arrangements.

Citing an example, he said that the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council’s monthly revenue is less than Rs 2 crore, but their monthly expenditure is between Rs 10-12 crore. Thus, ADCs should also get funds as per the Finance Commission devolution, he proposed.

Referring to the debate on the need for ADCs, the CM observed that the district councils have achieved their target as tribal culture and traditions have been protected. “We need to further strengthen the ADCs,” he added.

Reiterating that the state government has passed a resolution for inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, Sangma said that it is important to recognise all the languages, which would ultimately integrate people of diverse cultures.

The chief minister also suggested the inclusion of chapters on Northeast culture in the national syllabus, while suggesting that a presidential retreat should be constructed in the Northeast, preferably in Shillong, so that the President of India can visit the region occasionally.

Later, the chief minister also said that the resolutions adopted during the Outreach and Familiarisation Programme should be submitted before Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.