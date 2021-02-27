Centre should resolve border dispute: Teli

SHILLONG, Feb 26: Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Lok Sabha member from Assam, Rameswar Teli has sought the intervention of the central government to resolve the recurring border disputes between Assam and Meghalaya.

The Union minister’s remark is in sharp contrast to the statement of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah asking the Northeastern states to resolve the border disputes amicably within themselves before the country celebrates its 75th Independence Day next year.

Asserting that Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal is keen to resolve the border problem with all the neighbouring states, Teli said that the concerned states can adopt the policy of “give and take” to resolve the dispute.