Fake bills: CBI registers cases against NEHU staff

SHILLONG, Feb 26: The anti-corruption branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two cases – one against Dr. Dinesh Bhatia, Associate Professor of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, and other against some public servants of the varsity – over alleged submission of forged/fake bills.

In addition, the CBI has also registered a case against the Finance Officer, NEHU, L Mangkara Karl Lyngrah, on the allegation of submission of forged/fake bills and passing of the same relating to two projects under Environmental Information System sanctioned by the Union Ministry of Forest and Environment.

Meanwhile, the CBI sleuths have also registered a case against Lalngaisang Khozol, the then Senior Plant Manager/Chief Plant Manager, Silchar Bottling Plant, IOAOD, who is now the Chief Manager (Avn), Kolkata, AFS of Indian Oil Corparation Ltd, as well as Ramesh Chandra Sardar, the then Assistant Manager (Finance), Silchar, FSSH, presently Assistant Manager (Plant), Patna BP of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, and an unknown public servant and others on the allegation of various irregularities at Silchar Bottling Plant & Finance Shared Service Hub (FSSH), Silchar of IOCL, during the period April 2017 to September 2018, in respect of works of earth cutting & earth filling, grass cutting, dismantling work, repairing & maintenance etc.