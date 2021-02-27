Use less plastic to make toys: PM tells industries

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to the toy industries in the country to use less plastic to manufacture toys.

Speaking after inaugurating the India Toy Fair 2021, the Prime Minister stressed on the need to use raw materials while making toys so that these can be recycled.

“Today, I would also like to appeal to the toy manufacturers of the country to make toys that are better for both ecology and psychology. Can we try to use less plastic in toys? Use things that can recycle,” Modi said.

He said “our toys reflect reuse and recycling that has been a part of the Indian lifestyle”.

The Prime Minister said most Indian toys are built out of natural and eco-friendly material, and the colours used in them are natural and safe.

“Through such efforts, we aim to add momentum to the efforts of toy industry to grow further,” Modi added.

Noting that toys play a significant part in the development of a child’s mind and also help improve psychomotor and cognitive skills in the children, the Prime Minister said the new national education policy incorporates play-based and activity-based education on a large scale.

“This is such an education system in which children should be given logical and creative thinking through riddles and games, special attention is given to it.”

In his “Mann Ki Baat” address in August last year, the Prime Minister had said that toys not only augment activity, but also give flight to aspirations.

Noting the importance of toys in the holistic development of a child, the Prime Minister has earlier also emphasized boosting toy manufacturing in India.

The four-day fair, from February 27 to March 2, aims to bring together all stakeholders including buyers, sellers, students, teachers, and designers on a virtual platform to create sustainable linkages and encourage dialogue for the overall development of the industry.

Through this platform, the government and the industry shall come together to discuss how India can be made the next global hub for manufacturing and sourcing of toys by way of attracting investments in the sector and promoting exports.

Over 1,000 exhibitors from across 30 states and Union Territories will display their products in an e-commerce enabled virtual exhibition. It will showcase traditional Indian toys as well as modern toys including electronic toys, plush toys, puzzles and games.

The toy fair will also host numerous webinars and panel discussions with eminent Indian and international speakers with proven capabilities in toy design and manufacturing.

For children, it is an opportunity to participate in a plethora of activities, including craft demonstrations on traditional toy making and virtual visits to toy museums and factories.

The fair is being organized in line with this vision of the Prime Minister to make India self-reliant in toy manufacturing. (IANS)