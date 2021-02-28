Culprits should not be spared: Shylla

SHILLONG, Feb 27: Condemning the attack on the labourers that left one dead at Umoid village, Mawkyrwat in South West Khasi Hills district, Social Welfare Minister, Kyrmen Shylla on Saturday said the perpetrators of the crime should not be spared.

“Whoever the culprits are and from whichever organization or party, they should be dealt with as per the law for taking law into their hands. I believe the police will conduct a thorough investigation so that the culprits can be punished,” Shylla insisted.

So far, three persons have been arrested in connection with the attack. The police said two of them are members of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) while the third is a former KSU member.

Asserting that the safety and security of the citizens and also those visiting the state have always been the state government’s priority, Shylla said, “We feel bad when such incidents occur. I believe the police will conduct a proper inquiry.”

The Minister said people are quick to blame the government whenever such an incident takes place. “But, one has to understand that we are doing what we can to ensure safety and security of each and every individual,” he said.

He appealed to people to love humanity and not take law into their hands but inform the police. He said he was glad that people were raising their voices against such incidents.