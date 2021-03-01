‘No cakewalk for NPP in GHADC polls’

SHILLONG, Feb 28: The Opposition Congress has stated that the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) election will be an uphill climb for the National People’s Party (NPP) despite their belief that it would be a cakewalk for them.

“It will be an interesting political battle. They (NPP) would be clinging on to whatever resources they have at their disposal,” senior Congress legislator Ampareen Lyngdoh told The Shillong Times on Sunday.

Ampareen was reacting to a recent statement of the NPP that the GHADC battleground will be do or die battle for the State Congress and that the NPP will ensure their defeat.

“It would be in the fitness of thing for the ruling coalition to have that kind of confidence but we have just seen that the GHADC employees have refuted the claims made by the ruling dispensation on their ability to clear the pending salaries,” she said.

“When you take the views of the stakeholders of the Council who have spoken openly against the NPP it is an indicator that the NPP would face a stiff challenge to retain the Council,” she added.

Pointing out that the NCP, an ally of the NPP, is also contesting the polls, Ampareen said, “If the NCP is also fielding candidates in this election then probably this is an opportunity for other political parties to make inroads.”

“Apart from NPP, Congress, NCP and other parties, there are independent players that will make the election much more interesting,” she added.