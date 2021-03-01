SSA teachers to boycott classes from today

TURA, Feb 28: With the deadline given by the SSA teachers from Garo Hills to the government to fulfil their demands ending on Sunday, the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers Association has decided to boycott regular classes from Monday till Friday.

The teachers have been demanding the release of their eight months’ pending arrears from 2016-17 as per the Project Approval Board (PAB). Despite the submission of countless memorandums and reminders, there has been no action or response from the government in this regard.

“The government has completely ignored us and we have been forced to take this extreme step,” the teachers said in a statement.