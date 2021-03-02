e-Challan launched for Shillong traffic police

SHILLONG, March 2: The much-awaited e-Challan Digital Traffic Enforcement Solution was officially launched today by Lahkmen Rymbui, Home Minister of Meghalaya in the presence of R Chandranathan, Director General of Police (DGP) Meghalaya, officials of the National Information Center (NIC), State Bank of India and senior officials of the police department.

In the keynote address, the Home Minister emphasised on the need to sensitise the general public about the digital transformation in enforcing traffic within Shilllong city, and also on the need to impart training to the officials of the Traffic branches so that they will be able to operate the e-Challan system without causing any inconveniences to the public at large.

The e-Challan system will be initially implemented within the jurisdiction of Shillong Traffic Police (STP) and in the near future, other Districts of the State will also be covered under this project.

Meghalaya Police hereby, requests the general public to kindly co-operate with the Traffic officials of STP who will henceforth, be utilising the handheld Point of Sale (PoS) devices for traffic compounding and generating of digital challans.