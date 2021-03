TURA: The NPP has released its final list of candidates for the GHADC elections with CEM Dipul Marak being retained by the party to contest from Rochonpara constituency whereas a senior executive member Sengnal N Sangma was excluded from the list.

CEM Dipul Marak will contest from his Rochonpara constituency while the Wagesik seat in Baghmara, that is currently held by Sengnal Sangma, has been given to new entrant Bartholomeo D Shira.

The other candidates selected to contest from the NPP symbol are Nasser R Marak from Barengapara (Dalu), Rakesh A Sangma from Babelapara, Panseng R Marak from Amongpara, Thebalson Arengh from Boldamgre, Premish Sangma from Betasing, Anseng A Sangma from Asanang (Rongram), Enamul Haque from Balachanda, Roynath D Sangma from Batabari, Tarif Ibrahim Sarkar from Shyamnagar, Crozier G Momin from Bolsong (Bajengdoba) and Edbirth D Shira from Kharkutta.