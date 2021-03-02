KHADC gets partial share of taxes

SHILLONG, March 1: Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Deputy Chief Executive Member, Gigur Myrthong said the state government has released only 25% share of taxes and royalty to the Council for the various mineral resources for 2018-2019.

“We are yet to receive our share of royalty on major minerals for 2019-2020 and 2020-2021,” Myrthong said replying to the motion raised by Congress Member of Development Council, Bajop Pyngrope on the second day of the KHADC’s budget session on Monday.

According to him, the Council’s Executive Committee will aggressively follow up the issue of pending taxes and royalty with the government. Myrthong said he would try and ensure that the government provides the share of taxes and royalty to the Council from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds.

He said the Council is also not getting anything from the 10% revenue collected by the government under the Meghalaya Environment Protection and Restoration Fund for rehabilitation of abandoned coal mines.

Earlier, while moving the motion, Pyngrope had said the Council received funds only from the share of royalty despite the state government collecting DMF, cess and GST from various mineral resources.

“We need to pursue with the government to provide shares on revenue from other revenue sources,” he said.

He said the government’s failure to take action against alleged illegal transportation of coal would mean the Council would be losing on its share of revenue due to illegal activities.

“We are aware the state is facing a huge financial crisis,” Pyngrope added.