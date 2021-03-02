GHADC staff to move SC over crisis

TURA, March 1: Agitating employees of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, under the umbrella of the Non Gazetted Employees Association (NGEA), have decided to move the Supreme Court over the prevailing crisis in the Council.

The decision was taken by the GHADC employees after several petitions in the High Court in the past failed to resolve the issue.

The employees took the decision to approach the top court during a meeting at the GHADC office premises on Monday, which was attended by prominent Garo Hills-based organisations including the GSU, FKJGP, AYWO, ADE and FAF.

It was also decided that the indefinite strike will continue until an assurance is received by the chief minister.

The organisations, during the meeting, also extended their support to the NGEA while also assuring to boycott the upcoming polls.

With regard to the ultimatum of discontinuation of services offered to the agitating employees by the GHADC Administrator, they asserted that they would never allow it to happen.

They also resolved to ensure that the alleged corrupted MDCs are brought to book.