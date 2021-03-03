BJP seeks to sew cleft

SHILLONG, March 2: The BJP’s Meghalaya in-charge, M Chuba Ao will visit Shillong on Thursday amidst growing infighting within the party.

The cracks in the BJP developed when the party’s state unit chief Ernest Mawrie started going after the National People’s Party (NPP)-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government on the issue of alleged corruption. The BJP is an ally of the NPP and constituent of the government.

Ao confirmed to The Shillong Times he has plans to visit Shillong on Thursday.

“My visit to Shillong will be only for organisaitonal purpose as I want to see how the BJP is making arrangements for tickets in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections and other matters related to the party,” he said.

He also said that he would assess the situation in the party. “So far, nobody has complained anything to me. Once I reach Shillong, I will find out what exactly is the cause of the matter,” he said.

Stating that there could be differences among party leaders, he said there would always be problems and in politics, it is not possible to satisfy everybody.

There seems to be two factions in the state BJP. One faction is with Mawrie while the other wants his ouster as the party’s state president.

Earlier, the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha had threatened to launch a state-wide party karyakartas’ protest demanding the change of leadership if the various matters are not resolved early.