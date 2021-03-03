Vaccination drive picks up pace

SHILLONG, March 2: The COVID-19 vaccination drive is picking up pace in the state and around 60 per cent of healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated so far.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War informed that till Monday, 17,626 healthcare workers in the state out of 29,282 (60.19%) have been vaccinated with the first dose and around 80% of them have already been given the second dose.

As far as the frontline workers are concerned, out of a total of 42,689 identified workers, 23,302 (55%) have already been vaccinated with the first dose.

On the first day of the second phase of the vaccination drive on Monday, 67 persons aged 60 years and above and three persons above 45 years of age and with co-morbidities were vaccinated.

The District Medical and Health Officer, East Khasi Hills District informed that Phase 2 of the vaccination drive is under way at Shillong Civil Hospital; Ganesh Das Government Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Shillong; NEIGRIHMS, Shillong; Reid Provincial Chest Hospital, Shillong; MIMHANS, Shillong; Composite Hospital BSF, Shillong; Unit Hospital 67BN CRPF and BSF Sector Hospital, Mawpat; primary health centres (PHCs) at Khatarshnong Khrang, Laitlyngkot, Laitryngew, Swer, Mawkynrew, Jatah, Jongksha, Mawsiatkhnam, Mawroh, Nongspung,Mawphlang, Smit, Mawryngkneng, Diengpasoh, Ryngku, Dangar, Pomlum, Wahsherkhmut, Pongtung, Mawkliaw, Mawlong, Sohbar, Laitkynsew, Shella, Mawsahew, Diengiei and Weilyngkut; community health centres (CHCs) at Mawiong, Mawsynram, Pynursla, Ichamati, Sohra and Sohiong, and state dispensaries at Rynjah and Laban.

Vaccination will also be given in Nazareth Hospital, Bethany Hospital, Dr. H. Gordon Roberts Hospital, Supercare Hospital and Woodland Hospital.

Citizens can self-register on the Co-Win website, besides approaching health centres, ASHAs, Rangbah Shnong for registration purpose. Walk-in registration in the notified centres is also available.

The vaccine will be provided free of charge at government health centres while private hospitals will charge Rs 250 per shot.