M’laya set to get two new districts

SHILLONG, March 2: Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker and Mairang legislator, Metbah Lyngdoh today revealed that two new districts will be created in Meghalaya, formalities for which were being finalised.

As per reports available, Mairang and Sohra civil sub-divisions would be upgraded into full-fledged districts.

The Speaker revealed that the new district of Mairang would be carved out of the two constituencies of Mairang and Mawthadraishan under West Khasi Hills District.

“The creation of new districts, especially Mairang, was on the MDA Government’s agenda right from the very beginning. Mairang deserves to be upgraded into a full-fledged district,” the Speaker said.

Replying to a query on whether the proposal to carve out two new districts would be a burden on the state government which is under several financial strain, Lyngdoh said the state government has to ensure that the funding part is taken care of.