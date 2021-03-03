KHADC mulls professional tax on AIS officers

SHILLONG, March 2: In an effort to improve its revenue, the KHADC Executive Committee (EC) is exploring the idea of collecting professional tax from All Indian Service (AIS) officers.

While replying to the general discussion on the budget on the final day of the KHADC session, Deputy CEM, Gigur Myrthong said the EC will examine provisions whereby AIS officers serving in the state would pay professional tax to the Council.

Myrthong’s statement comes at a time when the state government has decided to reimburse 95 per cent dues paid as income tax by AIS offers serving in the state.

“The Cabinet recently decided to reimburse the income tax payable by the AIS offers serving in the state. Therefore, the EC will explore the option of collecting professional tax from AIS officers. This will definitely enhance the revenue of the Council,” Myrthong added.

Earlier, while taking part in the general discussion on the budget, Congress MDC from Mylliem, Ronnie V. Lyngdoh suggested that bureaucrats serving in the state should be asked to pay professional tax.

Lyngdoh also stated that the state government should consider providing similar incentives to technocrats, especially medical specialists.

“By announcing this incentive, the government would be able to encourage specialist doctors from outside to work in the state. This will go a long way in addressing the shortage of specialists in the state,” Lyngdoh added.

In his response, Myrthong said the KHADC EC will examine the feasibility of raising this matter with the state government.