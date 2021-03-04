60 dead in Afghanistan’s targeted attacks in Feb

Kabul, March 3 : About 60 people lost their lives in the increased targeted attacks in Afghanistan in February as fighting rages in the country, according to official figures released on Wednesday.

On February 25, three family members of a slain journalist Bismillah Adil Aimaq were killed in a shooting attack in Ghor province. Aimaq was killed by militants in early January, Xinhua news agency reported.

On the same day, Mohammad Musa Akhlaqi, a senior provincial official, was killed along a road in Ghazni city, the capital of Ghazni province.

An eight-year-old granddaughter of Qamaruddin Shinwari, an adviser to President Ashraf Ghani, was killed, and his son and his driver were injured in an armed attack in Kabul on February 24.

On February 22, Mohammad Nasim, a poultry farm owner, was killed along with his two workers by gunmen in Shulgara district of Balkh province.

In neighbouring Baghlan province, a medical doctor, Khalil-ur-Rehman Narmgo, head of surgery unit of a local hospital, was shot dead by Taliban insurgents along a provincial road on February 23.

On February 17, a security guard and his father lost their lives following a shooting attack in Kandahar province.

A senior police officer of the Interior Ministry, two policemen and a child were killed in a roadside bomb explosion in Kabul. Five people, including a mother and her two daughters were wounded on February 21.

On February 18, Mubashir Muslimyar, a Kabul University teacher, and one passer-by died and his vehicle destroyed in a bomb attack in the capital city.

In Kabul’s Bagrami district, a father and his son, both of them members of Afghan security forces, were shot dead on February 17.

On February, eight people were killed and several others wounded in separate targeted shootings in a single day in Jalalabad city, capital of Nangarhar province.

One policewoman was assassinated in Kandahar city on February 11, a day after a tribal elder and his friend were killed.

On February 10, Colonel Mohammadzai Kochai, police chief of PD 5 in Kabul, and his colleague were killed in a roadside bomb blast.

Four employees of a government ministry were shot and killed inside their vehicle driving on a road in PD 5 of Kabul.

On February 2, four separate bomb explosions occurred in Kabul, leaving several people killed and wounded. In one attack, Mohammad Hatif, chairman of political party Jamiat-e-Eslah Afghanistan, and a civilian passing-by were killed and five people wounded.

Some remaining 20 people were killed in direct attacks in Kandahar, Ghazni, Parwan, Herat, Kabul, Balkh, Nangarhar, Takhar and Helmand provinces during February.

Taliban and Islamic State (IS) terrorists have conducted scores of targeted attacks against civilians and military officials in recent years.

They consider anyone working for the government, NATO and the US-led troops as a target.

Over 50 people were killed in targeted attacks in January this year.(IANS)