Dale Steyn apologises for IPL comment

NEW DELHI, March 3: South Africa pace great Dale Steyn on Wednesday apologised for his criticism of the Indian Premier League, saying he never intended to “degrade or insult” the world’s biggest franchise-based T20 tournament.

The 37-year-old veteran fast bowler said his statement that cricket is sometimes forgotten amid all the money talk in the IPL was taken out of context in social media.

“IPL has been nothing short of amazing in my career, as well as other players too. My words were never intended to be degrading, insulting, or comparing of any leagues. Social media and words out of context can often do that,” Steyn tweeted.

“My apologies if this has upset anyone.”

Steyn’s apology came after he claimed on the sidelines of the Pakistan Super League 6, where he is representing Quetta Gladiators, that money is given more importance than the game in the IPL.

Steyn had said that this was one of the reasons why he had not featured regularly in the event.

In January this year, Steyn announced that he is opting out of the IPL 2021 but will play other leagues around the world. (PTI)