U-23 Inter-District: Ri Bhoi surge past All Jaintia on day 1

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 3: Ri Bhoi Cricket Association took a first innings lead of 178 runs over All Jaintia Cricket Association on the first day of their Zone 1 Inter-District U-23 Men’s Cricket Tournament match in Nongpoh today.

AJCA won the toss in the morning and chose to bat, but were dismissed for 140 in 32.4 overs.

Mewad Shylla more than half the team’s runs, 72 off 62 balls, but Bharat Gurung’s terrific bowling (7/15) saw him decimate the AJCA batting line-up.

In reply, Ri-Bhoi scored at more than five an over to post 318/10 in 58 overs.

Two batsmen hit half-centuries – Laxman Gurung (82 of 86 balls) and Ananth Malik (58 off 40).

There were also good contributions by Pratik Haritwal (47) and Abhijeet Dey (37), while the bowler with the best returns for AJCA was Nehlang Pariat, who bowled an excellent spell to claim 6/68.