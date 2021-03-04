Ensure no graft: Guv to ADCs

SHILLONG, March 3: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday asked the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) to make sure they function well and there is no corruption.

“The recent report of the Lokayukta, ordering a probe, was very unfortunate. Such things should not happen. They (ADCs) should be conscious of public needs for infrastructure, such as roads, hospitals etc, and seek assistance from the state government. We will help them,” Malik told The Shillong Times.

Recently, the Lokayukta directed the Commissioner and Secretary of District Council Affairs department to conduct a departmental inquiry into the allegations of misappropriation and misuse of public funds amounting to more than Rs 60 crore in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

The GHADC, as well as the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council, is also under the scanner over alleged misappropriation of Central funds received under Special Grant Assistance. The Director of Local Fund Audit is conducting a detailed probe.

Malik said the ADCs should strengthen themselves stating they have ample rights and means to do so. Pointing out their empowerment, he said even the forests are under their control.

“They are empowered and they must function well. They must ensure that there is no corruption,” he insisted.

He lamented that nobody came to him to discuss developmental issues.

“They (ADCs) can always send their proposals for schools, healthcare facilities and other infrastructure. But nobody has come to me so far. If they come with such proposals, I will definitely take those up with the central government,” the Governor assured.

He said if the ADCs utilise their funds properly, they will get more funds. They should come with proposals and the Centre can provide funds to them through the state or even directly, he said.

Stating that he reviewed the implementation of the Prime Minister’s programmes in the state, Malik admitted that there are a lot of drawbacks and backlogs in terms of development and implementation of central schemes in Meghalaya.