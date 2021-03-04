Vaccine safe: Malik after taking first jab

SHILLONG, March 3: Governor Satya Pal Malik, who was administered the first dose of Covishield at Ganesh Das Government Maternal & Child Health Hospital here on Wednesday, has asserted that the vaccine is completely safe.

“People should not hesitate and must come out in large numbers to take the vaccine,” he said while downplaying fears on the safety of the vaccines.

“I am feeling perfectly fine and my health is the same as it was before going to the Hospital,” the Governor said while adding that if a large number of people come forward for vaccination, it would not take the government even one year to vaccinate the entire population of the country.

“Lakhs of people have already been vaccinated in the country and there is no complaint so far,” the Governor added.

Malik also expressed pride over the fact that he was inoculated with a vaccine developed in India.