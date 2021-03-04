Tanuj Virwani: Playing negative role ‘a learning experience’

Mumbai, March 3 : Actor Tanuj Virwani has three negative roles lined up starting with the upcoming series “Kamathipura”. He says his role in the series has been a learning experience and a good bouncing board for the future projects.

The actor plays a don in “Kamathipura”, and will eventually be seen exploring the negative shade more with the shows “Tandoor” and “Cartel”.

“It was a learning experience to play a complex part with multiple layers and nuances. This gave a good bouncing board for ‘Tandoor’ and ‘Cartel’ where I play negative characters as well,” Tanuj told IANS.

About his role in “Kamathipura”, he said: “I play the character of Prahar, the local ruling don of Kamathipura. He has his hands in drugs, hawala and prostitution. He even has police informants and is well-connected. He knows a lot about the past of Aditi (a police officer played by Meera Chopra), and even though he helps her on the surface, his true intentions are hiding in plain sight.”

Tanuj will also be reviving his character, Vayu Raghavan, the hot-headed star cricketer, in the third season of “Inside Edge”, a show that has made him widely popular. Apart from these, he also has the second season of “Code M” coming up.(IANS)