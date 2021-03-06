Apple may launch iPad Mini Pro soon

San Francisco, March 5 : Apple is reportedly working on “iPad Mini Pro” and could come as soon as “in the second half of the year.”

Last year, it was reported by Ming-Chi Kuo that Apple could release a new iPad Mini in the first half of 2021 and now it appears that the device could get launched in a couple of weeks as Apple iPad Mini Pro, reports GizmoChina.

The iPad Mini Pro is reported to feature an 8.7-inch display and its width is said to be more than that of the iPad Mini (2019). It is also expected to have a home button and Touch ID along with Lightning connectivity.

As per the report, the upcoming iPad Mini Pro could come with the same design as the iPad Mini launched over the years, retaining the bezels on the top and the bottom.

It is said to be powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chipset and may come in three storage options — 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

Apple is also rumoured to hold its Spring 2021 event sometime this month, where the company may launch the new iPad models, new AirPods, and a new Apple TV device.(IANS)