Friday, May 3, 2024
SPORTS

Definitely wanted four spinners, says Rohit Sharma

By: Agencies

Mumbai, May 2: India captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday said the team management was crystal clear about picking as many as four spinners for the T20 World Cup in the Americas, asserting that IPL had very little role to play in deciding the final 15.
India have picked four spinners and three pacers in the squad, a move that has attracted diverse views. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are the two wrist spinners while Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are the all-rounders who bowl left-arm spin.
“I don’t want to go into details on this. I definitely wanted four spinners. We have played a lot of cricket there. The match starts at 10 am in the morning. There is technical aspect involved in this,” Rohit said in a press conference to address queries on the squad selection here.“The reason for picking four spinners is something I won’t reveal now. I definitely wanted our spinners. With two of them being all-rounders and two attacking options, it gives you balance. Based on opposition, we can decide who to play,” added the skipper.
The India squad was picked on Tuesday and Rohit said a lot of attention was given to the team’s needs in the middle overs. Shivam Dube was picked ahead of Rinku Singh and that too divided opinions.
“We’ve got to understand what the pitches will be like and the opposition composition. One thing we really looked at is our middle overs hitting. Our top order hitting has been alright, it has not been bad.
“There are other options there as well. We picked a guy based on his performance in the IPL and few games he played for India. There is no guarantee what our playing eleven will look like,” he said referring to Dube. (PTI)

There is no replacement for Pandya: Agarkar
