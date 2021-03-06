Lokayukta Act to be amended

SHILLONG, March 5: The State Cabinet also approved the amendment of the Meghalaya Lokayukta Act 2014.

The MDA Spokesperson informed that the Meghalaya Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2021 proposes to further amend the Meghalaya Lokayukta Act, 2014 so as to confer discretion on the government to constitute either a single or multi- member Lokayukta with regard to the size of the state, number of cases and financial implication in maintaining a multi-member Lokayukta.

The amendment comes days after the High Court of Meghalaya asked the state government to file an affidavit informing as to when it would constitute a fully functional Lokayukta.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had earlier defended the appointment of only the chairperson of the Meghalaya Lokayukta while assuring that more people for the anti-graft panel would be appointed on need basis.

Meghalaya Building

Bye Laws approved

The state Cabinet today approved the Meghalaya Building Bye Laws 2021.

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) will now implement the Building Bye Laws outside the municipal jurisdiction whereas MUDA would implement the same in municipal areas.

Urban Affairs Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar informed today that the state government and the KHADC have arrived at a consensus on the matter.

MDA Spokesperson, James Sangma said that with the implementation of the new byelaws, construction of buildings upto 7 floors (27 meters) will be permissible in city centre areas and in special cases, buildings with 7 floors will be permitted in land measuring more than 50,000 sq.ft.

As per the Bye Laws, building owners will have to submit an additional affidavit to the effect that they would not change the parking space designated in a building or plot.