Govt to levy 10 paise cess per litre on fuel

SHILLONG, March 5: The State Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to amend the Meghalaya (Sales of Petroleum and Petroleum Products including Motor Spirit) Taxation Act (Assam Act No. IX of 1956 as adapted and amended by Meghalaya.)

MDA Spokesperson, James Sangma informed that the Meghalaya Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 was notified on February 5 and it is to come into effect from April 1, 2021, adding in sub-clause (a) of clause (ii) of para7.7- Towards funding of Incentives, of the policy, it was proposed to levy an additional cess of 10 paise per litre on petrol and diesel sold within the state.

It is necessary to raise revenue to the state for funding the incentives proposed in the Meghalaya Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021, and for this purpose the Meghalaya (Sales of Petroleum and Petroleum Products including Motor Spirit) Taxation Act (Assam Act No. IX of 1956 as adapted and amended by Meghalaya) Amendment Bill, 2021 was proposed and approved, James informed.