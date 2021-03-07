Guv to take up LP teachers’ issue with CM

SHILLONG, March 6: With the state government yet to reach out to agitating lower primary contractual teachers, who have been on an indefinite strike in the city for six days now, Governor Satya Pal Malik has assured to take up their cause with the chief minister.

“When I was in Kashmir, there were around 1,200 teachers who had faced a similar plight and within two months I told the Secretary to work out something and accommodate them and everything was resolved. The same can easily be done here,” the Governor said.

Malik mentioned that some contractual teachers had met him to discuss their grievances. He asserted that he would ask Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to work out some mechanism and accommodate all of them.

Meanwhile, the indefinite strike of the contractual teachers entered its sixth day on Saturday but there has been no response from the state government so far.

B Nongbri, one of the agitating teachers, told reporters today that they want the government to deliver justice to them.

“The state government should think about teachers,” he added.

Asking the government not to condemn them as they too were humans, the teacher said, “The government says we are not qualified then why did they select us for the job,” Nongbri said while pointing out that the health of several teachers has started deteriorating.

“Many of the teachers have been throwing up while some have fainted,” he said.