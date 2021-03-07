GHADC audit affected by employees’ protest

SHILLONG, March 6: The ongoing audit of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) accounts by the Directorate of Local Fund Auditing (DLFA) has been affected due to protests by the council employees.

A member of the audit team revealed that progress has been slow in the GHADC due to the ongoing protests. However, audit of the JHADC accounts is progressing smoothly, the official informed.

Facing heat from all corners on the issue of corruption in the GHADC and the JHADC and the growing demand for a CBI probe, the state government had asked the DLFA to conduct audit of the accounts in the two district councils.

The DLFA official informed that most of the GHADC employees were not attending office and they were finding it difficult to access the book of accounts.

Asked for a time frame to complete the audit, the officials said they need more time since the Assembly session is in progress and the end of the financial year in not far away.

“We will try our best to complete the audit work at the earliest,” the audit member said.

The audit work began in November-December last year and the DLFA has deputed senior officials to conduct the audit exercise in both the councils.